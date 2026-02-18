Govt adopts180-day action plan: Salahuddin

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday said the government has adopted a 180-day plan to accelerate activities after a historic election, and make visible the implementation of election pledges.

Salahuddin made the remark after the first meeting of the Cabinet held at the Secretariat.

Details of the 180-day plan will be announced soon, he told reporters.

Information Minister Jahid Uddin Swapan said the plan’s priority will be restraining inflation during the holy month of Ramadan, brining law and order situation under control, and ensuring uninterrupted power supply during Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh prayers.

During the 180 days, the government will also make visible the progress achieved on rolling out family cards, farmers’ cards, health cards and other measures pledged in the election manifesto.