UEFA opens probe into ‘discriminatory behaviour’ towards Vinicius

UEFA said on Wednesday it would “investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour” after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior accused Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing him during a Champions League match in Lisbon.

Tuesday’s first leg of the knockout phase play-off tie was stopped for more than 10 minutes after Vinicius complained to French referee Francois Letexier about the alleged abuse following a confrontation between him and Prestianni.

That came just moments after Brazil international Vinicius scored a sublime goal before picking up a yellow card after celebrating in front of the home crowd at the Estadio da Luz.

After arguing with Prestianni, Vinicius ran over to the referee and told him that he had been called “mono”, the Spanish word for monkey, by the Argentine midfielder.

The 20-year-old Prestianni, who covered his mouth with his shirt as he appeared to say something to Vinicius, denies racially abusing the Real Madrid star.

Real’s England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold said the incident had left a sour taste in the mouth.

“It’s disgusting. What’s happened tonight is a disgrace for football. It’s ruined the night for the team,” he said.

Real forward Kylian Mbappe called on Prestianni to be banned.

“We cannot accept there’s a player playing in Europe’s best competition and behaving like this,” the France captain told reporters.

“This guy doesn’t deserve to play in the Champions League again.”

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho hit out at Vinicius for inciting Benfica’s players and fans with his celebration.

“When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way,” said the Portuguese.