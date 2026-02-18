Tulip faces arrest warrant in Gulshan flat fraud case

A Dhaka court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against two people, including British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq, niece of deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over alleged flat fraud in the capital’s Gulshan area.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Sabbir Faiz passed the order after taking cognisance of the charge sheet submitted by the ACC and fixed 8 March for submission of an execution report.

The other accused is Sardar Mosharraf Hossain, a former assistant legal adviser of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK).

According to the case statement, the ACC filed the case on 15 April last year against Tulip Siddiq, Shah Md Khorshujjaman, and Sardar Mosharraf Hossain for unlawfully acquiring a flat from Eastern Housing Limited in Gulshan-2 without making any payment and by abusing power.

After completing the investigation, the commission submitted the charge sheet on 11 December 2025 under Sections 161/165A/467/468/471/109 of the Penal Code and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, against Tulip and Mosharraf.