Six city corporation administrators assume office

The newly appointed administrators of six city corporations formally assumed office on Tuesday after meeting Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the Secretariat.

The administrators are Abdus Salam for Dhaka South City Corporation, Shafiqul Islam Khan for Dhaka North City Corporation, Nazrul Islam Monju for Khulna City Corporation, Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury for Sylhet City Corporation, Sakhawat Hossain Khan for Narayanganj City Corporation and Shawkat Hossain Sarkar for Gazipur City Corporation.

Following the meeting, the minister said the government had appointed political leaders to the posts in the belief that this would enhance service delivery at the grassroots level.

“Previously, government officials were entrusted with these responsibilities. We believe that if political figures serve as administrators, people will receive improved and more responsive services. That is why political persons have been appointed,” Fakhrul said.

He added that the move would help narrow the gap between the authorities and the public.

On Monday, the government issued a gazette notification appointing six BNP leaders as administrators of the city corporations of Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Khulna, Sylhet, Narayanganj and Gazipur.

According to the notification, the appointments were made under Section 25A(1) of the Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024. The administrators will serve as full-time heads of their respective city corporations until elected representatives take office or until further orders are issued.