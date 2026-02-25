Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk110 per person

The government has fixed the minimum Fitra at Tk110 per person while the maximum Fitra at Tk2,805.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Fitra Determination Committee held on Wednesday morning at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque conference hall, said a press release on Wednesday.

Committee’s president and khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Mufti Muhammad Abdul Malek presided over the meeting.

The committee unanimously decided that according to Islamic Shariah, Fitra can be paid using any of the staple items including wheat, barley, raisins, dates, or cheese.

The rates were determined based on market prices of these items collected from all divisions of the country.

Fitra is an obligatory charity distributed to the poor at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Fitra is paid to the poor before the jamaat (congregation) of Eid-ul-Fitr.