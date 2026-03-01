US-Bangla flights to Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat to operate from today

Flights of US-Bangla Airlines to Riyadh and Jeddah, the capitals of Saudi Arabia, and Muscat, the capital of Oman, will be operated as per the scheduled time from today (1 March).

“Passengers are requested to arrive at the airport four hours before the scheduled flight time. They are also requested to collect their boarding pass from the check-in counter of US-Bangla Airlines,” according to a press release issued by Md Kamrul Islam, General Manager-PR of US-Bangla Airlines.

Considering the overall situation in the Middle East, US-Bangla Airlines has temporarily suspended flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates and Doha, the capital of Qatar.

US-Bangla Airlines authorities will contact the esteemed passengers as soon as flights to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are suitable.

Passengers are requested to contact 13605 or 01777777800-806 for any US-Bangla Airlines flight-related information.