Butler vows Bengal tigresses will fight against DPR Korea

Bangladesh women’s football head coach Peter Butler has pledged that his side, Bengal Tigresses, will fight fearlessly against the North Korea women’s national football team, acknowledging the Asian powerhouse poses a massive challenge.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s match, Butler said the young squad must rise to the occasion against elite opposition.

“We are here once again to face a very, very strong side like North Korea,” he said. “They are technically gifted and truly talented. If you look at their FIFA ranking, you will realise they are likely one of the favourites for this tournament.”

Bangladesh women face a tough start, taking on two of Asia’s strongest teams; China and North Korea, in quick succession.

“We are facing all the toughest opponents right at the start, aren’t we? China and Korea,” Butler said. “But we must be at our absolute best.”

While acknowledging that victory would be extremely difficult, Butler stressed the importance of discipline, adaptability, and staying true to the team’s identity.

“I am a realist and I know winning this match will be a massive challenge for us,” he said. “But the key is to give our best and stay true to ourselves. If we do that, I hope we can win some hearts.”

The coach praised his players’ character in the previous match against China and demanded the same spirit against North Korea.

“We won’t just sit back and defend; we will fight,” he said.

Bangladesh’s tactical approach will focus on disciplined defending and maintaining compactness against a technically superior side. “When we have possession, we will attack and be creative,” Butler explained. “When we don’t have the ball, we must reduce space and stay compact. Against teams like Korea or China, discipline is vital.”

Scouting DPR Korea has proven difficult due to limited footage, Butler added. “I could find very little. I only managed to get some clips from matches between China and Korea,” he said, emphasising the need for on-field adaptability.

“Players create the system; the system doesn’t create the players. You must be smart enough to adapt quickly and respond to what happens on the pitch,” he said.

Nearly half of the squad is under 20, making this tournament a valuable learning experience.

“About 48 to 50 per cent of this team is under the age of 20. There is a huge difference between playing at the SAFF level and at the AFC level. The pitches, facilities, and opposition are far more professional,” Butler noted.

The coach confirmed that tactical and mandatory changes to the starting XI may occur due to the demanding tournament schedule.

He dismissed any ambitions such as reaching the quarter-finals, framing the tournament as an educational opportunity.

“We didn’t come here with pipe dreams that we are going to qualify for the World Cup. This is an educational opportunity for the players,” he said.

Despite the daunting challenge, Butler remains confident the team will grow stronger through experience.

“I just want the players to go out there, give their best and play with honesty and integrity,” he concluded.