Route permits to be cancelled for extra Eid bus fares: Minister

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam on Thursday warned that route permits of bus companies will be cancelled if they charge extra fares during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr travel period.

The minister made the remarks while speaking to reporters after a meeting at the Secretariat on preparations to ensure a safe and smooth journey for passengers during Eid.

He said strict action would be taken against transport operators who charge more than the government-approved fare.

“If anyone charges even one taka more than the approved fare, inform us. Exemplary action will be taken. We will control this at any cost,” he said.

Responding to a question, the minister noted that there is no scope for charging extra fares as a fixed fare structure has already been set.

According to him, transport owners who attended the meeting assured the authorities that they would not charge additional fares during the Eid travel period.

“There is a fixed fare structure. Passengers can ask whether the fare being charged is approved. No operator can charge any fare beyond the approved rate,” he added.