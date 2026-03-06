PM opens training workshop for MPs

BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Friday morning inaugurated a training workshop at the BNP chairman’s Gulshan office.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) arranged the training workshop for its lawmakers ahead of the first session of the 13th National Parliament, said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Rumon.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and AZM Zahid Hossain and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

Tarique Rahman delivered a welcome speech at the event, while his daughter Jaima Rahman was also present.

BNP insiders said the workshop will present the parliamentary rules of business and other issues, including code of conduct, bill formulation and review, analysis of budget-related documents, and the activities of parliamentary committees to the newly elected members of parliament. Experienced lawmakers will share their experiences with the new MPs.

The purpose of this workshop is to enhance the efficiency of the government and the ruling party, they said.

The first session of the 13 parliament will begin at 11 am on March 12. President Md Shahabuddin called this session on February 23.

Keeping this session in mind, BNP arranged this training workshop to prepare its MPs. Parliamentary experts, academicians and senior MPs will highlight the responsibilities and roles of MPs and cabinet members in making the parliament effective.

The two-day workshop was attended by ministers, state ministers, advisers in the morning session on the first day.

A total of 209 MPs were elected from BNP in the 13th parliamentary elections, of which 146 are coming to parliament for the first time. As a result, the new MPs have no experience with parliamentary rules and procedures.

A senior BNP leader said in this workshop, the party will be given guidelines on how to raise points of order, how to draft and review bills and participate in discussions, how to highlight problems in one’s area, what topics to discuss in the President’s speech, ensuring the presence of MPs in the parliament session.