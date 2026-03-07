Daily walking can lower risk of chronic back pain study

A new study published in Jama Network Open has identified the precise duration of daily walking needed to prevent chronic back pain. According to the population-based research, individuals who walked more than 78 minutes a day significantly reduced their chances of developing persistent lower back pain.

The study involved over 11,000 participants aged 20 or older in Norway. Researchers tracked their daily walking activity using accelerometers attached to the right thigh and lower back, monitoring both duration and pace over several years. Chronic back pain was defined as low back pain lasting more than three months.

Findings revealed that participants who walked between 78 and 100 minutes daily had a 13 percent lower risk of developing chronic back pain compared to those who walked less. Furthermore, those who walked more than 100 minutes a day experienced a 23 percent lower risk.

“Walking for more than 100 minutes per day was associated with a 23 per cent lower risk of chronic low back pain compared with walking less than 78 minutes per day,” the study noted.

Although higher-intensity walking also provided some benefit, the researchers found that the total amount of walking was more crucial.

“Our findings suggest that daily walking volume is more important than mean walking intensity in reducing the risk of chronic lower back pain,” the report stated.

The study also highlighted the broader implications for public health, suggesting that encouraging daily walking could be an effective strategy in addressing the growing prevalence of chronic back issues.

“These findings suggest that policies and public health strategies promoting walking could help to reduce the occurrence of chronic lower back pain,” the researchers said.

Chronic back pain has become increasingly common, particularly among those leading sedentary lifestyles, such as office workers who spend prolonged periods sitting at desks or in front of screens. One associated condition, gluteus medius tendinosis—or “dead butt syndrome”—is caused by a weakened or inactive gluteus medius muscle. It is often the result of prolonged sitting, driving, or screen time and may lead to strain on the lower back and knees as other muscles compensate.

A 2022 study also found that low back pain was more prevalent in the Indian population than in other global and ethnic groups, with higher incidence among women, rural communities, and elementary workers.