No decorative illuminations on Independence Day: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that decorative illuminations will not be arranged nationwide during this year’s Independence Day celebrations, as the government seeks to prevent potential fuel shortages and promote electricity conservation.

The minister made the announcement on Sunday after a meeting with relevant ministries and agencies.

He said two separate meetings were held to ensure security and maintain public comfort ahead of the Independence and National Day celebrations.

Senior officials from concerned ministries, departments and law enforcement agencies attended the meetings.

“Usually, decorative lighting is arranged during Independence Day celebrations. However, considering the current situation and to prevent any fuel shortage as well as to save electricity, it has been decided that there will be no illuminations across the country this year,” the minister said.

He also stated that Genocide Day (Bangladesh) on 25 March will be observed with due solemnity and respect. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs will lead the observance, while the Home Ministry will ensure overall security.

On 26 March, the Independence Day of Bangladesh, the President, Prime Minister, members of the cabinet, the opposition leader and representatives of various political and social organisations will place wreaths at the Jatiyo Sriti Shoudho. Necessary measures have been taken to ensure smooth transportation and security during the event, he added.

Meanwhile, special measures have also been taken to prevent any disorder or public suffering on roads and in industrial areas ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. In this regard, the Additional Inspector General of the Industrial Police has been assigned as the focal point to coordinate with organizations such as Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, workers’ representatives and transport workers’ groups.

The home minister expressed hope that all relevant authorities and the general public will cooperate to ensure proper observance of Independence and National Day and maintain overall security.