Bangladeshi killed in UAE drone strike laid to rest in Moulvibazar

Saleh Ahmed, a Bangladeshi expatriate killed in a drone attack in the United Arab Emirates, was laid to rest in his hometown of Moulvibazar on Monday.

His burial took place at his family graveyard following funeral prayers held at Gajiteka Shahi Eidgah field in Barlekha municipality at 5 pm.

Earlier in the day, Saleh’s body arrived at Sylhet Osmani International Airport at 12 pm. Minister for Labour, Employment and Expatriates’ Welfare Ariful Haq Chowdhury received the remains at the airport and accompanied the family as they transported the body to their home in Barlekha.

An emotional scene unfolded when the ambulance reached the victim’s residence at 3 pm. Relatives and hundreds of local residents gathered to pay their final respects, mourning the tragic loss of the expatriate worker.

Speaking after the funeral, Minister Ariful Haq Chowdhury said the government prioritized the swift repatriation of the body.

He assured the bereaved family of all necessary support, noting that the district and upazila administrations had already provided initial assistance.

Saleh Ahmed was killed on February 28 in Ajman province, UAE. According to reports, he had gone out with a colleague to deliver emergency food and water after Iftar when the attack occurred.

Witnesses reported seeing a bright object in the sky followed by a massive explosion that shook the area. Saleh was found critically injured on the ground with severe wounds. Civil defense and police personnel rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.