Half-day symbolic strike observed at Sylhet filling stations

Filling station owners observed a half-day strike at all fuel filling stations in Sylhet division on Tuesday, demanding an end to the ongoing crisis in the fuel marketing sector and ensuring the safety of pump staff.

The strike called from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm was announced by the Sylhet divisional committee of the Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors, Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association on Monday night.

Leaders of the organisation said the protest followed an attack on the manager of Uttara Petroleum in Choukidekhi area of the city on Monday afternoon, where a person arriving to collect fuel stabbed the manager, leaving him seriously injured.

The leaders demanded the swift arrest of the attackers and exemplary punishment.

After an emergency meeting, acting president of the association Barrister Riyashad Azim Adnan said the half-day symbolic strike was called to urge correction of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation’s flawed fuel marketing policy and to restore fuel supply in Sylhet division through a modern and efficient system.

He warned that if the authorities fail to take prompt and effective measures, the organisation may announce stricter actions in the future.