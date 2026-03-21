PM exchanges Eid greetings with Prof Yunus

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman exchanged Eid-ul-Fitr greetings with the former chief adviser of the interim government, Prof Muhammad Yunus, at the state guesthouse Jamuna in Dhaka on Saturday.

“Prof Muhammad Yunus met the prime minister and exchanged Eid greetings,” said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.

He said Tarique Rahman’s wife, Zubaida Rahman, and other family members were present during the meeting.

Those present included the prime minister’s daughter, Zaima Rahman, the widow of his late brother Arafat Rahman, Syeda Shamila Rahman, and her daughters Jahia and Zafia Rahman.

Earlier, the prime minister offered Eid prayers at the National Eidgah before proceeding to the state guesthouse.

Upon arrival, he exchanged greetings with members of the diplomatic corps, followed by people from all walks of life.