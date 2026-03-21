Bangladesh signs fifth country programme framework with IAEA

Bangladesh has signed its Fifth Country Programme Framework (CPF) with the International Atomic Energy Agency for the period 2026–2032, marking a significant step in strengthening technical cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear technology.

According to an official release issued today, the agreement was signed on March 18 in Vienna, Austria. Md. Anwar Hossain, Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, signed the framework on behalf of Bangladesh, while Hua Liu, Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, signed on behalf of the IAEA.

The CPF serves as a key strategic document that outlines medium-term cooperation priorities between a member state and the IAEA. It identifies areas where nuclear science and technology, along with technical assistance, can contribute to achieving national development goals.

A member of the IAEA since 1972, Bangladesh has identified seven priority areas under the newly signed CPF for 2026–2032. These include nuclear and radiation safety and security; energy; food and agriculture; human health; water and environment; nuclear knowledge development and management; and the application of radiation technology in industry.

Implementation of this framework is expected to further expand the peaceful use of nuclear technology in Bangladesh and support sustainable development across multiple sectors.