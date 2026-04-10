Trillion-dollar economy target by 2034, Finance Minister tells Parliament

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said that the government aims to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2034 through planned economic reforms and effective policy measures.

Speaking in the National Parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) on Friday, the minister said the government is prioritising inclusive socio-economic development and strengthening state capacity. As part of this effort, an initial distribution of 50 lakh family cards is underway to support disadvantaged households.

He also noted that steps have been taken to identify and cancel long-pending, non-productive “zombie projects” that have been continuing without proper funding and public importance.

The finance minister emphasised that the government is implementing a range of programs to enhance social protection and ensure inclusive economic growth. The family card initiative, he said, is one such measure aimed at reducing inequality and improving living standards.

He added that achieving a trillion-dollar economy will depend on sustained reforms, efficient governance, and the successful execution of development strategies in the coming years.