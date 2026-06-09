Bangladesh seeks 100,000 workers in Russian job market

Bangladesh and Russia are in discussion to increase manpower export from Bangladesh up to 100,000 workers within the next year.

Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman made this proposal to the Russian authorities who agreed to work on it expeditiously. Currently, nearly ten thousand Bangladeshis are working in Russia. The two sides are expected to complete necessary formalities in this regard soon.

In addition, both sides agreed that the trade volume between Bangladesh and Russia is well below the potential. Bangladesh Foreign Minister emphasized the prospect of rapidly increasing Bangladeshi exports, particularly readymade garments and pharmaceuticals to the Russian market.

In this regard, the Russian side welcomed the proposal to host a business delegation from Bangladesh in the coming weeks.

The issue of cooperation in the area of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), came up prominently during the visit. Foreign Minister Rahman proposed that a delegation on the application of AI in agriculture and health should visit Bangladesh, to which the Russian authorities readily agreed.

The Russian authorities also expressed interest in assisting Bangladesh in preparing its national AI policy and establishing institutions of excellence in AI in Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Rahman is on a three-day visit to Russia and is accompanied by Humaiun Kobir, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs.