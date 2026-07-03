Army Chief returns home

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman returned home on Friday after completing his official visit to the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

During the visit, he held meetings and exchanged views with senior defence and military officials of both countries to strengthen bilateral defence relations and cooperation, according to a release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate.

The Army chief also visited various military institutions and defence industry facilities, it said.

He left for the Czech Republic and Slovakia on the official visit on June 28, 2026.