Bangladesh gets five patrol boats from Japan

Bangladesh Navy under the Official Security Assistance (OSA) received five patrol boats from Japan as part of efforts to strengthen security cooperations between the two countries.

This is the first OSA project for Bangladesh, which was decided by the government of Japan as OSA FY2023 Project, said Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday adding that this aims to assist Bangladesh Navy operating in the Bay of Bengal by enhancing its operational capabilities for monitoring, surveillance and disaster relief through the provision of the patrol boats.

Through this assistance, it is expected to contribute to the maintenance and enhancement of maritime security not only in the Bay of Bengal but also in the Indo-Pacific region.

Bangladesh is located on the Bay of Bengal, which lies along vital sea lanes for Japan, and is a strategic partner of Japan, Tokyo said.

The ceremony was held at BNS Nirvik, located in Chattogram, on July 2.

Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shimada Tomoaki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Saida Shinichi, and Defence Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Brigadier General AKM Shamsul Islam were present.

At the ceremony, the Bangladeshi side expressed its gratitude for the provision of equipment through OSA, expressed its expectation of the “deepening of security cooperation” with Japan triggered by the OSA project, and appreciated Japan’s contribution to regional peace and stability.

Parliamentary Vice-Minister Shimada expressed his hope that this assistance would further strengthen cooperation between Japan and Bangladesh in the area of security.

Official Security Assistance is a grant aid cooperation framework that provides equipment and supplies, as well as assistance for the development of infrastructure, to the armed forces and other related organisations of recipient countries.

By enhancing their security and deterrence capabilities, OSA aims to strengthen security cooperation with the recipient countries, create a desirable security environment for Japan, and contribute to maintaining and strengthening international peace and security.