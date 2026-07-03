Mojtaba not attending father’s janaza citing Israeli threats

Iran’s incumbent Supreme Leader Mojtaba Ali Khamenei will not attend the official janaza events of his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after receiving assassination threats from Israel, according to Iran’s representative in India.

The representative also said the decision was made after Israel threatened to assassinate Mojtaba Khamenei if he appeared at the funeral ceremonies.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28, 2026, the first day of what Iran described as U.S. and Israeli aggression against the country. He was initially scheduled to be buried in March, but the janaza was postponed as the conflict continued.

State janaza ceremonies for the late leader began on Friday and are expected to continue for seven days. According to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, representatives from nearly 100 countries are expected to attend the funeral. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is scheduled to be buried in the holy city of Mashhad on July 9.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian military commander warned the United States and Israel against launching any further attacks on Iran.

In a statement carried by state media on Thursday, Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Ambiya Central Headquarters, said, “We warn Iran’s enemies, especially the United States and the Zionist regime, not to make any miscalculation. They should bear in mind that any threat or aggression against our country will be met with a severe response from our armed forces.”