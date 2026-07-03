Fakhrul urges educated youths to pursue innovation, self-employment

Bangladesh Nationalist Party Secretary General and Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday urged educated young people to become self-reliant by pursuing innovation and entrepreneurship, citing the success of a local innovator in Thakurgaon.

Speaking at the inauguration of Soleman Solar Irrigation Pump at Molani Bazar in Raipur Union of Thakurgaon Sadar upazila, Fakhrul praised local innovator Soleman Ali, a former bicycle mechanic, for developing solar-powered irrigation technology that is benefiting farmers in the area.

“Educated youths should try to create opportunities for themselves,” he said. “Soleman Ali, despite being an ordinary bicycle mechanic, has been serving people in this region through his innovation. The government will provide greater support to help expand this initiative.”

Fakhrul said Soleman had independently developed the technology through years of dedication and was now supplying solar-powered electricity for agriculture, poultry farms and households.

“I was not aware of his work until he recently visited Dhaka, where I learned about his remarkable achievement,” he said.

According to Fakhrul, Soleman inherited the bicycle repair profession from his father but gradually developed an interest in technology and realised that solar energy could provide a cost-effective solution for irrigation.

He said Soleman currently operates 28 solar-powered irrigation pumps, supplying water to around 300 acres of farmland while also meeting much of the area’s electricity demand through solar panels.

“We, as the government, will try to promote and expand this technology,” Fakhrul said.

He also stressed the importance of recognising individuals who contribute to national development through innovation without seeking political recognition.

“People like Soleman Ali work quietly and independently for the country’s progress. That is why I repeatedly encourage educated youths to take initiative and do something on their own,” he said.

After the programme, Fakhrul visited the Ekota School and Rehabilitation Centre for Persons with Disabilities in the area.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Rafiqul Haque, Superintendent of Police Belal Hossain, Executive Engineer of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Mamun Biswas, Thakurgaon District BNP General Secretary Md Paigam Ali, local administration officials, BNP leaders and activists, and other distinguished guests were present.