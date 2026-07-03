BGB foils BSF push-in attempt in Moulvibazar

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) foiled an attempt by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) to push 10 people into Bangladesh through Kochurgul bordering area in Juri upazila of Moulvibazar district.

The incident took place early Thursday at Kochurgul bordering area, BGB officials aid.

BGB sources said that BSF attempted to push the group across the border into Bangladesh early in the morning. After detecting the move, BGB personnel, with assistance from local residents, detained the individuals. Following verification of their identities, the 10 people were sent back to India through another border point.

According to BGB, those detained included two men, seven women, and one child.

Lieutenant Colonel Ataur Rahman, commanding officer of 52nd BGB Battalion, confirmed the incident. However, he said the attempt failed due to BGB’s firm response.

“We detained them and returned them to India through another border point after completing the necessary verification,” he said.

He added that BGB remains on maximum alert to prevent any such push-in attempts along the border. Border patrols have been intensified around the clock, and security measures have been further strengthened.