Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding: All eyes on Madison Square Garden

Speculation is mounting that pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce could be getting married on Friday at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, although neither has officially confirmed any wedding plans.

Rumours intensified after preparations were reportedly seen at the iconic venue, with crews setting up curtains and gazebos. Several streets in Midtown Manhattan are also scheduled to close, further fueling excitement over the possibility of a high-profile ceremony.

The buzz has been building for weeks, and on Friday evening several celebrities “including actress Lena Dunham “were spotted dressed in formal attire at what is widely believed to have been a rehearsal dinner.

A number of well-known personalities, including television host Graham Norton and singers Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter, have also been seen in New York City this week. They are among those reportedly expected to attend a guest list said to include around 1,000 people.

Swift announced her engagement to Kelce, the NFL star, through an Instagram post in August last year. Despite growing speculation surrounding the wedding, the couple has yet to publicly confirm any details about the ceremony.