Novoair flight boarding PM’s adviser makes emergency landing in Dhaka

A Cox’s Bazar bound Novoair flight from Dhaka made an emergency landing in Dhaka after developing a mechanical fault about 15 minutes after takeoff.

The aircraft circled in the air for around 40 to 45 minutes before landing safely after its landing gear failed to retract normally. Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs and Civil Aviation, Humayun Kabir, was among the passengers on board.

The Novoair flight, BQ-935, departed Dhaka at 6:50 pm on Friday, Humayun himself confirmed the matter adding that the mechanical fault was detected approximately 10 to 15 minutes after the takeoff.

The landing gear was not retracting normally, and despite repeated attempts by the captain, it could not be withdrawn. Considering the situation, the captain decided to return the aircraft to Dhaka. After remaining in the air for about 45 minutes, the aircraft made a safe emergency landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said Humayun.

“I am not an expert in aviation. However, I personally believe the captain’s decision was absolutely the right one. He returned to Dhaka considering the safety of the passengers,” Humayun Kabir said. “However, panic spread inside the aircraft during the incident. The crying of children and the anxiety among passengers made the situation even more uncomfortable.”

He said the captain had to remain airborne for some time before landing because the landing gear was not retracting. The pilot gradually reduced the aircraft’s speed and prepared for a safe landing.

The aircraft eventually landed safely, and by the grace of Allah, no major accident occurred, Humayun said.

Following the incident, Humayun Kabir stressed the need for stricter fitness inspections of older aircrafts. He said the older aircrafts being operated by private airlines should undergo more rigorous fitness checks.

“There is no compromise on safety when it comes to a passenger aircraft. If regular and effective fitness inspections are not ensured, there could be a greater risk of more serious accidents in the future. This is directly related not only to aviation but also to the lives and safety of passengers,” he said.