President reaffirms commitment to modernising armed forces

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today said the government remains committed to transforming the country’s armed forces into a modern four-dimensional force capable of addressing evolving security challenges.

He made the remarks while addressing a function as the chief guest marking the 51st founding anniversary of the President’s Guard Regiment (PGR) at Dhaka Cantonment this morning.

The Head of State said the government has adopted a ‘Bangladesh First’ policy in formulating defence plans, enhancing deterrence capabilities and shaping national security strategies.

“The implementation of these initiatives will strengthen the overall capability and efficiency of the armed forces and further modernise the country’s defence system, making it more effective and resilient,” he said.

Describing the PGR as a specialised, disciplined and professional unit of the Bangladesh Army, the President said it has been playing a vital role in ensuring the security of the President, the Head of Government, foreign dignitaries and other important state personalities, while also upholding national prestige at various state functions.

Calling upon PGR personnel to attain the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and technology-driven capability, Shahabuddin said the global security landscape is changing rapidly.

“Alongside conventional security risks, cyber attacks, the misuse of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), and various forms of hybrid threats are creating new challenges,” he observed.

The President underscored the need for strengthening technology-based capabilities, intelligence analysis and round-the-clock preparedness to effectively address these emerging threats.

The PGR would emerge as an even more skilled and capable force through the adoption of modern technologies, international-standard training and professional excellence, he hoped.

The President said the security of the Head of State, the Head of Government and other important domestic and foreign personalities is closely linked to national security and state prestige.

“Therefore, effective coordination among law enforcement agencies, intelligence organisations and relevant ministries is essential to ensuring foolproof security arrangements,” he added.

He also urged PGR members to remain sensitive and responsible so that security measures do not hinder normal interaction and cordial relations between important personalities and the public.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War, valiant freedom fighters and Biranganas (brave women), Shahabuddin also recalled with respect the contributions of the Proclaimer of Independence Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and late former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

He noted that five PGR members sacrificed their lives during the assassination of President Ziaur Rahman at Chattogram Circuit House on May 30, 1981, and paid profound respect to them as well as all members who died in the line of duty.

The President also prayed for the eternal peace of those killed in the July-August Mass Uprising and expressed sympathy for the injured.

Earlier, he cut a cake marking the regiment’s 51st anniversary and wished its continued success, prosperity and welfare.

Among others, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, the Acting Chief of Naval Staff, secretaries to the Bangabhaban, senior military and civil officials, the PGR commander and members of the regiment attended the function