Action against AL possible if probe finds evidence: ICT Chief Prosecutor

Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Md Aminul Islam today said there is scope for taking necessary action against the Awami League if a probe finds prima facie evidence against the party.

Responding to questions from journalists at his office, he said a written complaint filed by the head of a political party had been duly forwarded to the tribunal’s investigation agency.

“The investigation agency is now probing the allegation. If the investigation finds prima facie evidence against the Awami League as an organisation, there is scope for taking necessary action based on the investigation report,” he said.

Replying to another question, the chief prosecutor said multiple cases against Sheikh Hasina are currently pending before the tribunal, while investigation reports in several other cases are yet to be submitted.

He said Sheikh Hasina could face trial in a number of cases, including one over Shapla Chattar crackdown.

Referring to another case in which she has already been convicted, Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam said she should return to the country and face the judicial process.