Suddenly drunk without drinking: the bizarre syndrome that stuns doctors

Feeling tipsy without touching a drop? It might sound like the start of a joke, but for some people, getting drunk without drinking is a very real – and rather baffling – condition. Welcome to the strange world of auto-brewery syndrome, where your own body turns bread and pasta into booze.

What is auto-brewery syndrome?

Imagine this: you’re completely sober, haven’t even glanced at a pint or a cocktail, and yet you show all the classic signs of intoxication. Rare, but entirely possible. Auto-brewery syndrome, also known as gut fermentation syndrome, happens when your body produces ethanol after you eat foods rich in carbohydrates. In simple terms, your digestive system becomes your very own microbrewery.

The process unfolds thanks to fermenting yeasts in your gut, which munch on the sugars you eat and turn them into ethanol – the scientific name for alcohol. This can push blood alcohol levels up to 4 grams per liter – that’s not a spelling error, that’s your body channeling its inner bartender.

How rare is it, and who does it affect?

Only a handful of auto-brewery syndrome cases have been documented in scientific literature so far, making it a real medical oddity. For reasons still unknown, there have been no reported cases in France, though the syndrome has cropped up in various corners of the world. Adults and children alike can be affected. In fact, the very first published case dates back to 1948 and involved a 5-year-old child in Africa.

Life under the influence – without drinking

The symptoms of auto-brewery syndrome have a huge impact on daily life, especially because they’re frequent for those affected. Activities we all take for granted, like driving, having normal conversations, or just functioning at work, can become incredibly complicated. After all, having to explain why you seem tipsy at a Monday morning meeting isn’t exactly ideal.

The condition is extremely disabling, not just because of the symptoms themselves but also due to how others react. People who experience it often have trouble being believed. They’re seen as alcoholics and may face suspicion and misunderstanding, especially at first – which adds insult to (unintentional) injury.

Diagnosis and treatment options

Diagnosing auto-brewery syndrome calls for a series of tests, including urine and blood analyses, an endoscopy, and repeated blood alcohol measurements after consuming around 200 grams (about 7 ounces) of glucose.

Treating auto-brewery syndrome is all about restoring balance in the gut, aiming to limit the yeast and bacteria that are responsible for cranking up your blood alcohol levels during carb digestion. The main recommendations for those concerned? A strict, low-sugar diet is strongly advised. If antibiotics were the initial trigger, simply stopping the medication can be enough to lower blood alcohol back to normal.

Keep gut flora in check to minimize yeast and certain bacteria

Stick to a very low-sugar diet

If antibiotics caused the problem, ending the course can solve it

So, if you’re ever feeling sloshed after a slice of pizza (and you’re sure you haven’t been sneaking shots), know that it’s not all in your head – and that, with the right treatment, you can help stop your gut from turning into a brewery all over again.