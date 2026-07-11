Elderly Man Dies in Moulvibazar Flood

Rajnagar Correspondent : An elderly man was found dead in floodwater at Rajnagar Upazila of Moulvibazar on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Ashraf Mia, also known as Asai Mia, a resident of Akua village under Tengra Union.

According to family members, the family moved to a safer place on Thursday following reports of riverbank erosion, but Ashraf Mia remained at home. As floodwaters rose rapidly, he became trapped inside the house.

When family members returned on Friday morning, they found his body floating inside the flooded house.

Acting Tengra Union Parishad Chairman Matin Mia confirmed the incident.