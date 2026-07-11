Bangladesh highlights climate resilience, innovation at UN sustainable forum

Bangladesh has highlighted climate resilience, water security, innovation-driven industrialisation and skills development as key priorities for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at a UN high-level forum in New York.

Professor Dr SM Abdul-Awal, Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs) at the Prime Minister’s Office, presented Bangladesh’s position at the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Friday, according to a message received on Saturday.

Speaking at the forum, Dr Awal outlined Bangladesh’s long-term commitment to climate adaptation and sustainable water management, highlighting the government’s plan to excavate 20,000 kilometres of canals over the next five years.

He said the initiative aims to strengthen irrigation networks, improve rainwater retention, raise groundwater levels and enhance drinking water security for both rural and urban communities.

The SDG Affairs coordinator also stressed the need for greater international cooperation on transboundary water sharing, including support for the implementation of the Teesta Barrage Project in northern Bangladesh.

In a separate intervention on Sustainable Development Goal-9, Dr Awal said resilient infrastructure, sustainable industrialisation and innovation remain central to Bangladesh’s development strategy as the country advances towards graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category.

He underscored the importance of investing in skilled and knowledge-based education, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), digital infrastructure and entrepreneurship to prepare young people for future employment and build a knowledge-based economy.

Dr Awal also called on the international community to invest in Bangladesh’s agriculture, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, leather, digital and creative industries, saying the country now offers a favourable environment for foreign investment following the restoration of democratic governance through a proper election.

He said these initiatives would help protect Bangladesh’s development gains, generate employment opportunities and promote a resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.