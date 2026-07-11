Govt working to strengthen district, upazila hospitals: PM Tarique Rahman 

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said on Saturday that the government is working to enhance the capacity of district and upazila-level hospitals to improve access to healthcare services across the country.

He made the remarks while attending the 80th anniversary programme of Dhaka Medical College (DMC).

During a question-and-answer session at the beginning of the programme, physicians highlighted various challenges facing the health sector and discussed several ongoing issues with the prime minister.

In response, Tarique outlined the government’s plans to strengthen healthcare services and improve medical facilities nationwide.

He also urged doctors to provide healthcare services with equal commitment in rural areas as well as in cities to reduce the country’s dependence on healthcare facilities concentrated in the capital.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated a tree plantation programme on the DMC campus at around 10:15am as part of the anniversary celebrations.

His wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, accompanied him during the visit.