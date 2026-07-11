PM Tarique Rahman Inaugurates DMC Day-2026

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday inaugurated the Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Day-2026, marking the 80th anniversary of the college.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the programme by releasing balloons and pigeons at 10am on the DMC campus.

He was accompanied by his spouse, Dr Zubaida Rahman, an alumnus of Dhaka Medical College.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Dr Zubaida Rahman, Vice-Chairperson of the Ziaur Rahman Foundation, planted two saplings — an Arjun tree and a Neem tree — on the campus.

Following the tree plantation, special ‘munajat’ was offered seeking eternal peace of the souls of those martyred in the 2024 July mass uprising.

Later, Chief Engineer of the Health Engineering Department Brigadier General Mir Sarwar Hossain Chowdhury briefed the Prime Minister about the construction of two female dormitories for Dhaka Medical College under a project to build 19 modern hostel buildings for students.

The Prime Minister sought detailed information on the facilities and amenities that students would receive in the hostel buildings being constructed under the project.

Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain, State Minister Dr MA Muhit, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Health Affairs Dr SM Ziauddin Hyder, Prime Minister’s Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman, Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry Md Quamruzzaman Chowdhury, BNP Health Affairs Secretary Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) President Prof Dr Harun Al Rashid, Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) Director General Prof Dr Nazmul Hosain and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General Prof Dr Pravath Chandra Biswas were present on the occasion.

The Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) began its journey on 10 July 1946 at the former Secretariat and the Faculty of Arts building of Dhaka University. The day is observed every year as DMC Day.

This year, the institution has completed 80 years and is entering its 81st year.