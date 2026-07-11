What BNP, Jamaat and NCP say about Hasina’s return-to-Bangladesh remarks

Political parties in Bangladesh have reacted strongly to deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s remarks about returning to the country, with some calling for her to face justice while others alleging a broader political conspiracy.

Leaders of the country’s three major political forces — the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the opposition Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) — have largely focused on ongoing legal proceedings against Hasina.

A senior BNP leader said the issue should be addressed through the judicial process, referring to the ongoing trials over the killings during the July mass uprising in 2024.

Meanwhile, Jamaat leaders suggested that Hasina’s statement may be linked to a hidden political agenda or conspiracy.

Leaders of the NCP, formed by a section of the student leadership that emerged from the July uprising, responded in the strongest terms, saying the death sentence handed down to Hasina should be carried out.

In an interview with Reuters, Sheikh Hasina claimed that she plans to return to Bangladesh in December along with leaders and activists of her party who are currently abroad. She also said they were considering surrendering to the authorities.

BNP Calls For Justice

Responding to Hasina’s remarks, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said legal proceedings against Hasina were already underway.

“Deposed Sheikh Hasina has already been sentenced to death by a court in Dhaka in one case related to the mass killings during the July mass uprising in 2024. Trials in many other murder cases are also continuing,” Rizvi told BBC Bangla.

He said it would be for the courts to determine Hasina’s criminal responsibility.

Jamaat Suspects Conspiracy

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leaders said Hasina’s announcement could be part of a broader political conspiracy.

Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar told BBC Bangla that the statement might conceal “an underlying mystery and conspiracy”.

However, Golam Parwar said Jamaat would issue a formal political response only after reviewing the full content of Hasina’s Reuters interview.

NCP Demands Execution Of Death Sentence

NCP Convener Nahid Islam said Sheikh Hasina could return to Bangladesh only to face the execution of her death sentence.

Speaking to reporters in Dhaka on Friday after an event, he said, “If Sheikh Hasina returns to Bangladesh, it should only be for the execution of the death sentence. We want that sentence to be carried out, not only against Sheikh Hasina but against everyone who has received such a verdict.”

Source : BBC Bangla