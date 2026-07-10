Man stabs daughter to death in Sylhet

Beanibazar Correspondent : An adolescent girl was stabbed to death by her father at Beanibazar upazila in Sylhet on Friday.

The deceased, Raika Akhter Riya, 17, is daughter of Abu Bakkar of Raigarh village in the Golapganj upazila, police said.

Local residents said that Riya had been living at her maternal grandfather’s house at Inamgaon under Tilpara union in the Beanibazar upazila for several months.

They said that she went to take a bath in the pond at her grandfather’s home at about 1:00pm when her father, Abu Bakkar, repeatedly stabbed her with a knife, leaving her critically injure and dead on the spot before neighbours could rescue her.

Beanibazar police station officer-in-charge Mahfuzul Karim said that the police reached the spot after being informed by the locals.

He said that the victim’s body was recovered and sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital in the afternoon for a post-mortem examination.

‘The Suspected killer, however, fled the scene before the police reached there,’ he said.

He also said that the man might have killed his daughter out of anger, unable to accept her love affair with a boy.