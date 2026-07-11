Burnham moves closer to becoming UK PM

Andy Burnham has moved a step closer to becoming the next leader of the UK’s Labour Party and the country’s next prime minister after securing the backing of most Labour MPs.

Burnham received the nominations of 322 out of 403 Labour lawmakers in the first round, leaving him just one nomination short of the 323 required to prevent any rival candidate from entering the leadership contest. Several MPs have said they will formally back him when they return to Parliament.

If no challenger emerges, as widely expected, Burnham is set to be confirmed as Labour leader next week and is expected to take office as prime minister on July 20.

The development marks a rapid political rise for the former mayor of Greater Manchester, who returned to Parliament after winning the Makerfield by-election in recent weeks.

In a statement, Burnham thanked Labour MPs for their support, saying it reflected the party’s desire for a new approach to politics by devolving more power from Westminster to local communities and promoting economic growth across the UK.

Questions over Keir Starmer’s leadership intensified following Labour’s poor performance in the May local elections. He later resigned as party leader after Burnham was sworn in as an MP.

Under Labour Party rules, leadership candidates must secure the support of at least 81 MPs and nominations from at least three affiliated trade unions or socialist societies. If Burnham reaches 323 MP nominations, no other candidate would be able to qualify, effectively leaving him unopposed.

Burnham has proposed giving greater powers to local authorities through a new “Number 10” unit based in Manchester. He has also pledged to bring water and energy services back under public control, increase investment in the UK’s defence sector and reassess Labour’s stance on the Gaza conflict.

Outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised Burnham, saying he would be an effective prime minister.