IMF delegation to visit Dhaka for talks on new loan programme

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will visit Dhaka from July 12 to 16 to discuss the framework and conditions of a proposed new loan programme for Bangladesh.

According to Finance Ministry sources, the government has sought a new IMF loan package centred on banking sector restructuring, revenue reforms and a revised reform agenda, replacing the previous programme agreed during the Awami League government’s tenure.

During the visit, the delegation is expected to hold discussions with the Finance Division, Bangladesh Bank and other relevant agencies on the country’s reform progress and policy priorities.

On the first day, two meetings will be held with the Finance Division. The first will focus on revenue policy, the national budget and domestic and external financing plans, while the second is expected to discuss the proposed ninth national pay scale and its fiscal implications.

The government has allocated Tk44,000 crore for implementing the new pay scale in the current fiscal year, while full implementation is estimated to require more than Tk1.06 lakh crore annually.

The IMF is expected to seek clarification on how the government plans to finance the additional expenditure amid a low tax base, weaknesses in the banking sector and persistently high inflation.

Economists say strengthening revenue collection and restoring discipline in the banking sector remain more critical than securing a new loan, warning that implementing a costly pay scale without sustainable financing could widen the budget deficit and fuel inflation.