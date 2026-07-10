Measles death toll hits 750

Three children died from measles-like symptoms in the 24 hours till 8am on Friday morning, and no death from confirmed measles was reported, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest three fatalities the total death toll among children from confirmed and suspected measles cases has hit 750 in just about four months.

During 8am Thursday-8am Friday, 1,029 people have been diagnosed with measles and symptoms: 901 with symptoms and 128 with confirmed measles infections.

Since 15 March, 1,09,899 people have been diagnosed with measles-like symptoms or suspected measles. Among them, 92,831 were hospitalised, 89,234 of whom have returned home following recovery.

Since 15 March, 13,326 people have been diagnosed with confirmed measles.

Since 15 March, 657 children have died from measles-like symptoms and 93 other children have died from confirmed measles.