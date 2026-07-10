Burnham poised to become next UK PM

Andy Burnham is on the brink of becoming Britain’s next prime minister after an overwhelming show of support from Labour lawmakers left him all but certain to replace Keir Starmer.

Burnham said he had received nominations from 322 out of the 403 Labour members of parliament on the first day of nominations on Thursday, leaving him one short of ensuring he can ⁠be the only candidate.

“It’s all starting to feel very real,” Burnham said in a short video clip announcing he had nominated himself.

The nominations for the Labour leadership close next Thursday. Burnham is expected to be formally anointed as Labour leader next Friday and will be officially named as prime minister on 20 July.

Once Burnham reaches 323 nominations, no other ⁠candidate would be able to secure the backing of the 81 needed to enter the contest to replace Starmer.