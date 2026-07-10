Style guide for working women

We, women, are all different in terms of looks, sizes, and body language, and to carry ourselves best in the workplace, we must keep a good knowledge of our body type. To achieve the perfect elevated basic wear for our wardrobe, we first need to curate which style suits our taste the best.

Fashion is most impactful when it serves our personal comfort and confidence. Prioritising our unique body shape allows us to choose clothes that naturally flatter our silhouette, eliminating the need to constantly adjust or fix the outfit throughout the day.

By keeping the style simple and easy to carry, we women can strip away the stress of over-complicated trends and focus entirely on pieces that make us feel secure and happy. Ultimately, true style is not about squeezing into a popular look, but about selecting effortless garments that highlight and celebrate what we feel most comfortable wearing.

Wearing a solid colour over busy prints is a powerful way to stand out and look professional at work. You may easily build this look with high-quality fabrics such as pure cotton, raw silk, or even satin, while keeping in mind a neutral colour palette such as white, black, navy, grey, or beige.

Solid tones eliminate visual clutters by creating a clean and unbroken line that naturally gives a bold monochrome statement look. Most of us wear a traditional shalwar kameez at work as it has been the go-to fashion look for generations, and I often believe it is best to continue with solid colours even for traditional wear.

The kurtis have also shifted to a straight cut and oversized fits, and the classic pleated, baggy shalwar is largely replaced in office settings by clean cigarette pants, culottes, or tailored straight-leg trousers.

A handmade cotton or jamdani, in any colour, serves as the ultimate power outfit for any Bangladeshi working woman. This looks like a command authority effortlessly, while honouring Bangladeshi heritage and slow fashion.

Unlike mass-produced synthetic sarees, which are easily purchased online, an authentic handloomed cotton or silk blend jamdani is incredibly lightweight and breathable, making it comfortable enough to wear through long office hours and considering the humid commutes in Dhaka.

Although I am not a fan of following trends, I personally love the oversized fashion for all seasons. The key to making the oversized fashion stand out at your workplace is to provide a deliberate, tailored concept to your outfit; simply by wearing an elegant belt to create a structure around the waist, it will automatically help you control the volume of your oversized dress. Oversized blazers also look jaw-dropping with a long-fitted skirt or even an oversized white shirt with wide-leg tailored trousers.

Co-ord sets are the perfect fusion to bring a modernised corporate look for the Bangladeshi working women, a perfect combination of fashion and comfort. We often ignore the humid and monsoon seasons, trying to stay fashionable at work, but when dealing with a deadline, it is also important to build a wardrobe which helps us feel relaxed at work.

The corporate fashion needs a shift from the fast fashion to a “quality over quantity mindset”, which considers investing in a handmade, sustainable pieces meaning buying less but sustainable powerful capsule wardrobes for the office.

By normalising outfit repeating at work is not just an environmental win but rather a sign of a smart, confident professional who values substance. When you can easily invest in a high-quality co-ords or handloom saris from a premium, local Bangladeshi brand, you support your economy and showcase the incredible craftsmanship our country stands for.

Lastly, ladies, never forget to wear the right accessories, it helps you create balance and give character to your office wear, be it a vintage brooch pin, a top-handle Chanel from your mother’s closet or a retro kolhapuri juti. It is always important to be true to yourself, even at work!