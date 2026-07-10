Flood situation may improve in Ctg, risks remain in Sylhet, Rangpur

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) has said the flood situation in the Chattogram division, including the three hill districts and Cox’s Bazar, is likely to improve gradually over the next 48 hours, although short-term flooding remains a concern in parts of the Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.

In its latest 48-hour forecast issued on Friday, the FFWC said floodwaters in low-lying areas along rivers in Bandarban, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar are expected to recede gradually over the next one to two days.

However, low-lying riverbank areas in Feni and Khagrachhari may experience short-term flooding, while some areas in Lakshmipur and Noakhali could face temporary inundation.

In the Sylhet region, the flood situation in low-lying areas of Moulvibazar and Habiganj is also expected to improve gradually. However, riverbank areas in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Sherpur and Mymensingh may experience short-term flooding during the period.

The FFWC also warned that low-lying areas along rivers in Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat and Rangpur could be affected by short-term flooding over the next 24 to 48 hours.

In addition, some riverbank areas in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram may face temporary inundation within the next 72 hours.

The forecast also predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Sylhet, Chattogram, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Rajshahi divisions over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chattogram, on Friday postponed Saturday’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination across all districts under its jurisdiction due to severe weather and worsening flood conditions.

In a notice, the board said the ICT examination (Subject Code: 275), scheduled for Saturday (11 July), has been postponed in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban districts.

A revised examination schedule will be announced later, the notice added.