Govt committed to building merit-based, discrimination-free Bangladesh: Mahdi

Prime Minister’s Adviser and Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Mahdi Amin on Friday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a merit-based and discrimination-free Bangladesh, saying the administration is working relentlessly to ensure equal opportunities and security for all citizens based on human values.

“We are moving beyond the Bangladesh of the past towards a new nation founded on merit, humanity and equal opportunities for everyone,” he said while addressing a reunion programme of the alumni of Government Bangla College in the capital as the chief guest.

Referring to the ongoing flood situation, the adviser said the loss of lives caused by adverse weather conditions across the country had deeply saddened the government.

“The prime minister is personally overseeing the situation with utmost seriousness and has directed the entire state machinery, including the administration and law enforcement agencies, to stand beside the affected people,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s relief efforts, Mahdi said the prime minister had allocated Tk2.15 crore in cash assistance within a short period.

He said more than 1,000 shelters have been opened in the five worst-hit districts of Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari, where over 12,000 people have already taken refuge.

Besides, he said, 3,450 tonnes of rice have been distributed directly among flood-affected people.

The adviser said leaders and activists of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), following the prime minister’s directives, were also extending support to affected communities.

He added that the administration, law enforcement agencies and, where necessary, the armed forces were working together to ensure food, safe drinking water and sanitation for people in the disaster-hit areas.

Speaking about education and employment, Mahdi said the government is overhauling the country’s education system to prepare students to lead Bangladesh in the future.

He said initiatives are underway to create new employment opportunities nationwide, improve facilities for teachers, simplify business procedures for alumni and introduce low-interest loan schemes to support entrepreneurship.

Calling upon current and former students to uphold nationalist ideals, democratic values and patriotism, Mahdi urged all to work together to strengthen the elected government and build a Bangladesh based on equality, human dignity and social justice.

Teachers and current and former students of Government Bangla College attended the reunion programme.