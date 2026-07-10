Politics is not just a process of enjoying power: Swapon

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon today said politics is not just a process of enjoying power, but a process of changing the people’s fate.

The minister made the remark while speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the month-long tree plantation programme at Barishal University here on the occasion of the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.

Along with the government, social organisations must continue to work for the welfare of people, he said.

“We must prove that politics is not merely a process of enjoying power. The political party that comes to power or wants to come to power must prove it through their activities,” he said.

Swapon said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has proven it.

At this time, the information minister called for the continuation of the activities of Ziaur Rahman Foundation.

After a discussion organised by Ziaur Rahman Foundation, the minister planted saplings on the university campus.

Replying to a question about the Prime Minister’s visit to Barishal, he said the Prime Minister’s visit to Barisal is mainly focused on tree planting.

The Prime Minister will talk to important party leaders and public representatives about the development of the southern region, Swapon said.

Chaired by Barishal University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Mamun Or Rashid, the event was also attended by Ziaur Rahman Foundation Executive Director Professor Dr Farhad Halim Doner, Barishal City Corporation Administrator Bilkis Akhter Jahan Shirin, teachers, students of Barishal University and local Chhatra Dal leaders and activists.