Lamborghini dismisses lawsuit with London mayor

Lamborghini’s financial branch has dropped its lawsuit against London’s mayor following claims that he had allegedly defaulted on his payments for a 2019 Urus.

Originally filed on July 6, the Lamborghini Financial Services complaint claimed Mayor Randall Weddle hadn’t made payments on the vehicle since Feb. 16. The lawsuit’s dismissal was electronically filed on Thursday, July 9.

According to the lawsuit, Weddle owed more than $60,000 for a loan on the Urus. The luxury car manufacturer originally sought immediate possession of the vehicle, but the complaint was dismissed on Thursday.

The dismissal notice did not specify why the complaint against Weddle was dropped. Court records show he continues to face an ongoing lawsuit from American Express, allegedly stemming from $713,851.76 in unpaid credit card debt through BC Recycling, LLC.