Govt urges media to comply with court order on Hasina’s statements

Reiterating a judicial directive, the government on Friday urged all media organisations and social media platforms to refrain from broadcasting, publishing or circulating statements by deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, reminding them that an order issued by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) remains in force and is binding under the law.

“The government wishes to inform that on 5 December 2024 the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) imposed a ban on the broadcast or publication of statements by ousted and fugitive former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Under the prevailing laws of Bangladesh, there are legal restrictions on broadcasting or publishing any statement, interview, or audio or video message of a fugitive convicted offender through the media,” reads a statement issued by the Press Information Department (PID).

Citing the need to uphold law and order and ensure compliance with the court’s directive, the government has made the call.

“In this context, in the interest of maintaining law and order and in compliance with the court’s directive, all media outlets—including television, radio, newspapers, news portals and social media platforms—are specially requested not to broadcast or publish any speech, statement or remarks by the fugitive Sheikh Hasina, whether live or pre-recorded,” the PID handout mentions further.

It said the government expects all media organisations, relevant stakeholders and citizens to show due respect for the country’s laws and the court’s directive, and to extend their full cooperation in ensuring compliance.