Abdullah Al Mamun appointed new DC of Sylhet

Sylhet Office : ICT Division Deputy Secretary Abdullah Al Mamun has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner (DC) and district magistrate of Sylhet.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification on Thursday confirming the appointment.

The appointment follows a series of administrative reshuffles linked to controversy over the management of donations at Sylhet’s historic shrines.

Earlier, on June 28, Comilla DC Md Reza Hasan was appointed as Sylhet’s DC. He had reached Dhaka airport to travel to Sylhet and assume his new post but was instructed by the Ministry of Public Administration at the last moment to return.

Meanwhile, Rozy Akter, who was appointed to replace Reza Hasan in Comilla, joined her post on Wednesday. With Abdullah Al Mamun’s appointment, Reza Hasan will no longer join as Sylhet DC.

On June 21, the then Sylhet DC, Md Sarwoer Alam, was withdrawn from the post and attached to the Ministry of Public Administration as a deputy secretary.

Although the government did not specify a reason for his transfer, it came after he took steps to reform the management of donations at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA), including measures aimed at improving financial transparency.