BGB turns to drones for flood relief in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has deployed drones to deliver relief to people stranded in remote, waterlogged villages in the flood-hit haor region of Habiganj.

Alongside boat-based operations, drones have been used to air-drop dry food and cash assistance to areas inaccessible due to flooding, BGB officials said.

The operation began yesterday in several villages under Sujatpur Union of Baniachong upazila. Officials said it was the first time the BGB had used drones to distribute relief.

According to the BGB, Habiganj Battalion-55 distributed relief among 200 affected families, served cooked meals, and provided free medical treatment and medicines to around 400 families through a mobile medical camp. A veterinary team also treated nearly 150 cattle.

Habiganj Deputy Commissioner GM Sarfaraz said the drone-assisted operation enabled relief supplies, healthcare and medicines to reach isolated communities more quickly despite difficult conditions.

Lt Col Md Tanzilur Rahman, commanding officer of Habiganj Battalion-55, said BGB personnel had been working round the clock to assist flood victims while continuing their border security duties.

“In addition to maintaining border security, we are engaged in rescue operations, distributing food, clean water and emergency medical assistance, restoring damaged communication links, and supporting vulnerable communities in coordination with the district administration and other agencies,” he said.

Residents said receiving relief by drone was a new experience that enabled them to access food, cash assistance and medical care despite being cut off by floodwaters.