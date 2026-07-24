Speaker takes charge as acting president

Speaker of Parliament Hafiz Uddin Ahmad has assumed the responsibilities of acting president following the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Speaking at a press conference at the Jatiya Sangsad on Friday afternoon, Hafiz said the former president had submitted his resignation letter to him.

“The president has submitted his resignation letter to me. In accordance with Article 54 of the Constitution, I have assumed the responsibilities of the president,” the speaker said.

He added that he had already taken the oath to serve as acting president at the time he was sworn in as speaker and would perform the duties of the office in line with that oath if required.

Hafiz also noted that the deputy speaker had similarly taken the required oath to perform the speaker’s duties when necessary.

The press conference was attended by Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal, Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni, Attorney General Ruhul Quddus Talukder, and senior officials of the Parliament Secretariat.