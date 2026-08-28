Bangladesh HP beat New Zealand A by 23 runs

Bangladesh High Performance (HP) XI returned to winning ways in the Top End T20 Series, defeating New Zealand A by 23 runs in Darwin on Thursday. Batting first, Bangladesh HP posted 181 for 5 in their 20 overs before restricting New Zealand A to 158 for 8.

After being sent in to bat, Bangladesh got a strong contribution from Ariful Islam, who scored 71 off 48 balls. Sabbir Rahman provided further impetus with an unbeaten 62 off 36 deliveries as Bangladesh reached 181 for 5. Their partnership helped the HP side set New Zealand A a challenging target of 182.

New Zealand A struggled to maintain the required scoring rate during the chase. They finished on 158 for 8 after 20 overs, falling 23 runs short of the target. Ripon Mondol was Bangladesh’s leading wicket-taker with 3 for 27, while Abdul Gaffar Saqlain claimed 1 for 24.

The victory moved Bangladesh HP back to the top of the Top End T20 Series points table. Ariful and Sabbir’s half-centuries, combined with a disciplined bowling performance, proved decisive as Bangladesh secured an important win against New Zealand A.

The match was played at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin as the 21st match of the 2026 Top End T20 Series.