BNP government moving towards failure: Sarjis Alam

The BNP government is gradually moving towards failure but does not want to acknowledge it, said National Citizen Party (NCP) chief organiser for the northern region Sarjis Alam on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists after a coordination meeting of the Laxmipur district NCP at Sonar Bangla Chinese Restaurant in the district town.

On the upcoming local government elections, Sarjis said the NCP plans to field candidates in every union across the country.

“We want to support one candidate in each union initially. This will help strengthen the NCP as a major political party and prepare for the next national election,” he said.

He said organisational committees should be formed at union and ward levels to strengthen the party ahead of the local elections.

Criticising the BNP, Sarjis said attempts to turn Parliament into a ruling-party-dominated institution would not be good for democratic practice.

“Learn to accept the opposition and allow them to speak. If you work for the people, we will cooperate. But if you go against their aspirations, we will stand with the people and continue our political struggle,” he said.

On the 11-party alliance’s long march, Sarjis said the BNP government had failed to deliver on key priorities during its first six months in office, particularly in sectors such as energy and law and order.

“Prices are rising beyond people’s ability to cope. Even middle-class families are falling into debt and struggling to make ends meet. People are not getting enough gas or electricity, while workers are being laid off from factories,” he said.

He said the NCP was organising long marches in divisional cities to highlight people’s demands.

“As the opposition and well-wishers, we want to show the government clearly that it is failing in every area and gradually losing public support at the grassroots level,” Sarjis said.