Govt to recruit nearly 11,500 doctors soon: Health Minister

The government would recruit 11,495 new doctors at public hospitals to fill the vacant posts at the earliest possible time, said Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain at the parliament on Monday.

The health minister revealed the recruitment process while replying to a question from ruling party lawmaker Md Mosharraf Hossain from Bogura-4 constituency.

Md Sakhawat Husain said that at present, there are 41,806 authorised positions for doctors at government health facilities. However, 30,311 doctors are currently employed in the posts incurring a vacancy of 11,495, he added.

Alarmingly, as per global and national health standards, the crisis of doctors is far more acute.

As per the World Health Organization, a nation must have 0.50 number of doctors per every 1,000 general people.

A government-backed study this year found that the country needs as many as 88,909 doctors to meet the WHO criteria.

As per this ratio, the country now has a shortage of nearly 58,600 doctors.

The government has already undertaken various recruitment initiatives, like filling available vacancies and creating new positions where necessary, to fill the gap at the earliest, the health minister said.

Significant number of government doctors were recruited under the 44th and 48th BCS batches, and the process is underway to recruit assistant surgeons from the 45th, 46th, 47th and 50th BCS batches, Sakhawat Husain told the parliament.

Works are continuing to recruit the required number of doctors by gradually filling up vacancies and creating new posts to ensure easily-accessible, quality and people-friendly health services for the citizens, the minister said.