No London-Bangkok British Airways flights until 2023

The airline was initially scheduled to resume London-Bangkok flights in November after suspending flights since December last year due to low demand, IANS reported.

Tourism operators were hoping the airline would resume flights to Bangkok during the high season, but travel news agency TTG Media said Thailand is not high on BA’s list for flight resumption. This is because this route yields low tourist traffic and there is tight price competition from Middle East carriers.

“We regularly keep our extensive global network under review and have taken the decision to extend the suspension of our Bangkok service,” BA was quoted by TTG Media as saying.

“We’re in contact with affected customers to apologise, advise them of their consumer rights and offer them alternative options, including a refund or rebooking,” the airline added.

BA is now offering flights to Bangkok in collaboration with Qatar Airways, with passengers changing flights in Doha.

Apart from BA, Bangkok is losing another flight from the United Kingdom. The budget airline Scoot has announced that it will suspend its newly launched Gatwick-Bangkok-Singapore route from August 21. However, Scoot said it may reinstate the flights at the end of October, in time for the high season.

Currently, only Thai Airways and EVA Air offer direct flights from London’s Heathrow to Bangkok.